Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: AR15 lands in Vegas
The Las Vegas Raiders are making moves in free agency and here is a mock draft based on the additions in recent weeks
Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the busier teams in free agency as they continue to build up the roster on both sides of the ball. The early free agency signings were focused on the offense as they brought in a new quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo and a few weapons for him in Jakobi Meyers and Philip Dorsett.
Since then, they have added a few other weapons on offense but have focused primarily on defense, particularly on defensive backs. The defensive backfield was one of the weaknesses for the Raiders in 2022 so it makes sense that it would become a focus in this off-season.
With all of these moves, we can imagine that the Raiders’ draft plans will be altered quite a bit so we will do our best to examine the moves and present you with an updated mock draft based on those moves.
Let’s jump right into another edition of a full seven-round mock draft for your Las Vegas Raiders.