Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: AR15 lands in Vegas

Khaled Abdallah
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 29: Anthony Richardson #15 of the Florida Gators looks to pass as he runs to his right during the first half of a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at TIAA Bank Field on October 29, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 29: Anthony Richardson #15 of the Florida Gators looks to pass as he runs to his right during the first half of a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at TIAA Bank Field on October 29, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) /
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – APRIL 25: A general view of a video board as the Oakland Raiders pick is announced during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) /

The Las Vegas Raiders are making moves in free agency and here is a mock draft based on the additions in recent weeks

Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the busier teams in free agency as they continue to build up the roster on both sides of the ball. The early free agency signings were focused on the offense as they brought in a new quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo and a few weapons for him in Jakobi Meyers and Philip Dorsett.

Since then, they have added a few other weapons on offense but have focused primarily on defense, particularly on defensive backs. The defensive backfield was one of the weaknesses for the Raiders in 2022 so it makes sense that it would become a focus in this off-season.

With all of these moves, we can imagine that the Raiders’ draft plans will be altered quite a bit so we will do our best to examine the moves and present you with an updated mock draft based on those moves.

Let’s jump right into another edition of a full seven-round mock draft for your Las Vegas Raiders.

