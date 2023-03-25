Fansided
Khaled Abdallah
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 29: Anthony Richardson #15 of the Florida Gators looks to pass as he runs to his right during the first half of a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at TIAA Bank Field on October 29, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) /
Mar 4, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Christian wide receiver Derius Davis (WO10) participates in drills at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports /

Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: AR15 lands in Vegas

204. Derius Davis, WR TCU

This point in the draft is when things can get a little crazy and the Raiders can gamble on intriguing players with obvious flaws. One of those guys is undersized wide receiver Derius Davis out of TCU.

Davis is one of the smallest players in the draft as he measures in at 5-8 and 165lbs but he’s also one of the fastest players having run a 4.36 40 at the NFL combine. The Raiders’ receiver room is a bit crowded at the moment but Davis could win a roster spot due to his explosive ability on special teams.

He would have to beat out the incumbent DJ Turner who was unspectacular in 2022 and we believe Davis has the tools needed to do just that.

Because of his size and limited route tree, we don’t expect Davis to become every down player or even a regular contributor on offense, but he has world-class speed that can be utilized on gadget plays or on special teams. Having a potential game-breaker return kicks and punts would be an excellent addition to this team and we all know how much the Raiders love speed.

