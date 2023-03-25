Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: AR15 lands in Vegas
Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: AR15 lands in Vegas
214. Moro Ojomo DT Texas
In this mock draft, we use the 214th overall pick to add a bit more depth to the defensive line for the raiders. Moro Ojomo out of Texas is a classic undersized defensive lineman who has certain elite athletic traits and plays with a high motor.
Ojomo measures in at 6-2 and 292 ls but he has a wingspan in the 92nd percentile and showed great strength with 29 reps on the bench press. He plays bigger than his size because of that strength and wingspan and could be a contributor right away as a rotational defensive tackle.
We have seen him drafted anywhere from the 4th round to the 7th in several mock drafts and he appears to be of great value at this spot in the draft. His intelligence and strength allow him to make plays others can’t and it will be interesting to see if this can translate to the NFL level.