Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: AR15 lands in Vegas
220. Nick Hampton LB Appalachian State
The Raiders linebacker group is quite thin even with the addition of Mohamoud Diabate earlier in this draft so we use the 220th overall pick on Nick Hampton out of Appalachian State. Hampton is considered a bit undersized at the position at 6-2 and 236 lbs but that may be because he is officially listed as a linebacker/edge rusher in his draft designation.
Hampton has great speed at 4.58 seconds and is a guy that made Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List because of his athleticism. He may be an anunder-the-radarr draft prospect because of where he played but if his athleticism translates to the next level and he could be a diamond in the rough.
There are some concerns about his overall strength and the fact that he is not an elite pass rusher but he could perhaps play as an off-ball linebacker and make a difference for the Raiders. There are plenty of things to like about this young man and grabbing him at this point in the draft could be an absolute steal.