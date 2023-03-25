Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: AR15 lands in Vegas
231. Tanner McCalister CB Ohio State
We wrap up this edition of the Just Blog Baby mock draft by grabbing another defensive back in Tanner McCalister out of Ohio State. McCalister started his career with Oklahoma State before becoming a Buckeye as a 5th-year senior.
McCalister is a bit undersized at 5-11 and 192lbs but he makes up for it with great speed having run a 4.44 second 40 at his Pro day. His quarterback rating when targeted last season was an elite 48.9 and he has shown a willingness to make plays in the run game.
There are some concerns about him playing a bit out of control and he has a tendency to miss tackles when going for a big hit but that can be coached out of him. He is definitely a developmental player but given some of the struggles the Raiders have had at safety then he is worth the gamble.