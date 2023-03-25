Fansided
Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: AR15 lands in Vegas

Khaled Abdallah
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 29: Anthony Richardson #15 of the Florida Gators looks to pass as he runs to his right during the first half of a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at TIAA Bank Field on October 29, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Ohio State Buckeyes safety Tanner McCallister runs the 40 during Ohio State football’s pro day at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on March 22, 2023.Football Ceb Osufb Pro Day
Ohio State Buckeyes safety Tanner McCallister runs the 40 during Ohio State football’s pro day at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on March 22, 2023.Football Ceb Osufb Pro Day /

231. Tanner McCalister CB Ohio State

We wrap up this edition of the Just Blog Baby mock draft by grabbing another defensive back in Tanner McCalister out of Ohio State. McCalister started his career with Oklahoma State before becoming a Buckeye as a 5th-year senior.

McCalister is a bit undersized at 5-11 and 192lbs but he makes up for it with great speed having run a 4.44 second 40 at his Pro day. His quarterback rating when targeted last season was an elite 48.9 and he has shown a willingness to make plays in the run game.

There are some concerns about him playing a bit out of control and he has a tendency to miss tackles when going for a big hit but that can be coached out of him. He is definitely a developmental player but given some of the struggles the Raiders have had at safety then he is worth the gamble.

