Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: AR15 lands in Vegas
38. Gervon Dexter DT Florida
The Raiders’ pursuit of a dominant defensive tackle continues and in this mock, we double up on the Florida Gators by selecting Gervon Dexter with the 38th overall pick. Dexter looks the part of an elite interior lineman as he measures in at 6-5 and 310 lbs and has elite athleticism to boot.
Dexter did not blow us away at the NFL Combine but before the season he was on Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List thanks to his incredible strength and size.
Feldman wrote “This is a huge man who moves well at 6-5 1/2, 313 pounds with 24 percent body fat. Dexter squats 655 pounds and benches 425. Gervon is a unique body type with an elite mixture of height, length, and muscle makeup. He’s strong enough to hold the point and quick enough to affect the QB, making him an every-down QB nightmare”.
Dexter is known for having a quick first step and his strength will allow him to hold up at the point of the tack and absorb double teams. In a perfect world, he is playing the Chris Jones role on the Raiders’ defense and is causing havoc both inside and outside. His presence will free up Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones and he can quickly become the foundation for the Raiders’ defense.