Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: AR15 lands in Vegas
70. Tyrique Stevenson CB Miami
Despite signing a few notable cornerbacks in Duke Shelley and David Long, the Raiders still need some depth at the position, especially with the amount of turnover and injuries that happen in the defensive backfield. Adding a player like Tyrique Stevenson to the position group would be an excellent move at this point in the draft.
Stevenson started his career at Georgia before transferring to Miami and becoming one of the best players on the Hurricanes’ defense. He looks like a prototypical outside corner because of his measurables and he runs a solid 4.45 second 40. He’s great in press coverage and is strong enough to move receivers off their spots though he does need to work on his tendency to grab and pull at receivers.
The benefit of signing those veteran players is that Stevenson will not have to come in and start right away and he can develop as the season goes along. We can expect him to become a starter at some point during the season but drafting him here and the other players ahead of him takes the pressure off of the young DB.