Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: AR15 lands in Vegas
100. Mohamoud Diabate LB Utah
The Raiders made a like-for-like replacement for Denzel Perryman with the addition of Robert Spillane from the Pittsburgh Steelers but there is still a need for a linebacker that excels in pass coverage. Mohamoud Diabate out of Utah fits that bill and he has the size, speed, and coverage ability to make an impact right away in the NFL.
Diabate measured in at 6-4 and 229 lb and he ran a very impressive 4.53 second 40. Scouts are split on his ceiling as a pro but they do agree that he is a very good player in past coverage and has the speed to keep up with most wide receivers and tight ends. He showed a little bit of pass-rush ability with seven sacks in his senior season and the Raiders could deploy him as a situational pass-rusher as well.
The former Utah star will need to bulk up a bit if he is going to be playing on the edge but his current size and frame would do well as an off-ball linebacker. He would likely be third in the rotation behind Spillane and Divine Deablo and could make his way into the starting lineup in three linebacker formations.