Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: AR15 lands in Vegas

Khaled Abdallah
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 29: Anthony Richardson #15 of the Florida Gators looks to pass as he runs to his right during the first half of a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at TIAA Bank Field on October 29, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 29: Anthony Richardson #15 of the Florida Gators looks to pass as he runs to his right during the first half of a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at TIAA Bank Field on October 29, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) /
SALT LAKE CITY UT – NOVEMBER 12: Mohamoud Diabate #3 of the Utah Utes sacks Tanner McKee #18 of the Stanford Cardinal during the second half of their game at Rice Eccles Stadium on November 12, 2022, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images)
SALT LAKE CITY UT – NOVEMBER 12: Mohamoud Diabate #3 of the Utah Utes sacks Tanner McKee #18 of the Stanford Cardinal during the second half of their game at Rice Eccles Stadium on November 12, 2022, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images) /

100. Mohamoud Diabate LB Utah

The Raiders made a like-for-like replacement for Denzel Perryman with the addition of Robert Spillane from the Pittsburgh Steelers but there is still a need for a linebacker that excels in pass coverage. Mohamoud Diabate out of Utah fits that bill and he has the size, speed, and coverage ability to make an impact right away in the NFL.

Diabate measured in at 6-4 and 229 lb and he ran a very impressive 4.53 second 40. Scouts are split on his ceiling as a pro but they do agree that he is a very good player in past coverage and has the speed to keep up with most wide receivers and tight ends. He showed a little bit of pass-rush ability with seven sacks in his senior season and the Raiders could deploy him as a situational pass-rusher as well.

The former Utah star will need to bulk up a bit if he is going to be playing on the edge but his current size and frame would do well as an off-ball linebacker. He would likely be third in the rotation behind Spillane and Divine Deablo and could make his way into the starting lineup in three linebacker formations.

