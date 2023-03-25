Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: AR15 lands in Vegas
141. K.J. Henry EDGE Clemson
After grabbing a potentially dominant defensive tackle in the second round, the Raiders use the 141st overall pick on a guy that would benefit greatly from Gervon Dexter’s presence in the middle. Chandler Jones is not going anywhere anytime soon but we need a successor for him and KJ Henry out of Clemson could be precisely that guy.
Henry measures in at 6-4 and 251 lbs which is a bit light for a three-down defensive end but he has great speed having run a 4.63 40 and has shown solid pass rush ability in college with 10 sacks over his last two seasons. His initial role would be as a situational pass rusher and he could be given time to bulk up to hold up better against the run.
Scouts rave about his ability to read and react to playfakes and believe that he can make an impact right away in obvious passing situations. He is clearly a developmental player but he could certainly add some juice to the Raiders’ front seven with his speed and athleticism.