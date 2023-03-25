Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: AR15 lands in Vegas
Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: AR15 lands in Vegas
144. Jake Andrews OC Troy
After grabbing a guard early in the draft, we use the 144th overall selection on a potential replacement for Andre James at center. James has been rumored as a potential cap casualty but even if the Raiders do not move on from him, they need a backup and depth at that position.
Jake Andrews out of Troy is a small school prospect that has been making his way up the draft boards this off-season. Andrews is a bit undersized at 6-2 and 305 lbs but he makes up for it with great strength and solid athleticism. He ran a 5.15 second 40 which puts him in the 73rd percentile and put up 29 reps on the bench press which is in the 72nd percentile at his position.
Perhaps what we like best about Andrews is the mean streak that he shows at the point of attack. He plays the position with a nastiness and edge that we love to see from an offensive lineman and he makes up for his size deficiency with a high motor and great effort.