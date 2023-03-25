Fansided
Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: AR15 lands in Vegas

Khaled Abdallah
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 29: Anthony Richardson #15 of the Florida Gators looks to pass as he runs to his right during the first half of a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at TIAA Bank Field on October 29, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 05: Jake Andrews of Troy participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 05, 2023, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 05: Jake Andrews of Troy participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 05, 2023, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) /

144. Jake Andrews OC Troy

After grabbing a guard early in the draft, we use the 144th overall selection on a potential replacement for Andre James at center. James has been rumored as a potential cap casualty but even if the Raiders do not move on from him, they need a backup and depth at that position.

Jake Andrews out of Troy is a small school prospect that has been making his way up the draft boards this off-season. Andrews is a bit undersized at 6-2 and 305 lbs but he makes up for it with great strength and solid athleticism. He ran a 5.15 second 40 which puts him in the 73rd percentile and put up 29 reps on the bench press which is in the 72nd percentile at his position.

Perhaps what we like best about Andrews is the mean streak that he shows at the point of attack. He plays the position with a nastiness and edge that we love to see from an offensive lineman and he makes up for his size deficiency with a high motor and great effort.

