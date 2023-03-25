Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: AR15 lands in Vegas
174. Payne Durham TE Purdue
The Raiders tight end room looks very different with the departure of Darren Waller and Foster Moreau and the arrivals of OJ Howard and Austin hooper in recent weeks. Although Howard and Hooper were just signed, there’s no guarantee that Howard will make this team and the Raiders may feel they can upgrade on the third tight end spot which is currently occupied by Jasper Horsted.
Payne Durham out of Purdue has the size that you look for in a tight end as he stands at 6-5 and 253 lb and he has a large wingspan that allows him to make tough catches and hold up well as a blocker. He doesn’t have elite speed with a 4.87 40 but he has soft hands and runs well for a guy his size.
At this point, he may be nothing more than a depth addition but he will be given every opportunity to win a roster spot because of how much Josh McDaniels loves to operate in multiple tight end sets.