Raiders 2023 free agency: 3 more former Patriots who make sense

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - chick of the New England Patriots DECEMBER 18: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and head coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders talk before a game at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images) /
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 07: Head coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the game at Allegiant Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images) /

With the draft approaching, the Raiders still have some holes to fill. These three would be familiar faces to Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler.

Upon finishing a disappointing 2022 season, the members of Raider Nation were hoping to see the team add high-end talent to the Raiders roster this off-season and make a push to return to the playoffs once again in 2023. After all, the offense was still loaded on paper with Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs, and Darren Waller.

Instead, Las Vegas has been incredibly conservative. While the signing of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo garnered headlines early on the first day of the legal tampering period, it has been mostly quiet since.

The theme of the off-season however has been former Patriots players returning to play with head coach Josh McDaniels. First, it was the aforementioned Garoppolo who spent the first three full seasons of his career in New England. Next, wide receivers Jakobi Meyers and Philip Dorsett made the trip to Las Vegas.

Clearly, general manager Dave Ziegler, also a former Patriot, and McDaniels want to add players they are familiar with. Lucky for them, there are plenty of familiar faces still available who fit the Raiders. Whether it be as starters or depth pieces, these players make sense for Las Vegas.

