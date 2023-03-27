Raiders 2023 free agency: 3 more former Patriots who make sense
Raiders 2023 free agency: 3 more former Patriots who make sense
Isaiah Wynn
A first-round pick back in 2018, Wynn has spent the last five seasons of his career with the Patriots. While he would end up missing his entire rookie season with a torn Achilles tendon, Wynn has recorded 40 starts over the last four seasons. During this time, he has suffered a variety of injuries to his lower body including toe, foot, and knee injuries.
Finishing with a PFF grade of 54.6 last season before being put on the IR, Wynn provided the Patriots with replacement-level play all across the offensive line. After coming into the league as a left tackle, he started receiving playing time at guard in 2020. Upon moving Trent Brown to left tackle, New England asked him to play right tackle.
With the starting offensive line mostly in place, Wynn could complete the unit at one of the guard spots. Having played under McDaniels previously, it would likely not take him long to grasp the offense.
Another scenario could see him being used as the sixth offensive lineman. With the ability to play any spot besides center, he can be incredibly valuable in the event one of the starters goes down with an injury.