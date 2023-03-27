Raiders 2023 free agency: 3 more former Patriots who make sense
Kyle Van Noy
One of the most respected leaders on a Patriots defense that won two Super Bowls, both Ziegler, and McDaniels certainly have fond memories of Kyle Van Noy. Often under-appreciated, Van Noy recorded 287 tackles and 21.5 sacks during his five seasons in New England.
Last season, at 31 years old, Van Noy played in all seventeen games and had 46 tackles, five sacks, and two fumble recoveries for the Los Angeles Chargers. Often used as a hybrid player throughout his career, Van Noy can play both EDGE and traditional linebacker roles. In both situations, he is a force against the run.
For Las Vegas, Van Noy would not only be the best linebacker on the team, but he would also bring experience to a group that badly needs it. Despite the addition of Robert Spillane, the position group is sorely lacking in both talent and even just players in general.
If brought on to the team, he could help fill the leadership void left by Denzel Perryman. Still, a respected player around the NFL, Van Noy has a history of winning and would be an impactful addition, especially at this point in the off-season.