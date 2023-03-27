Fansided
Just Blog Baby
Home/Las Vegas Raiders News

Raiders 2023 free agency: 3 more former Patriots who make sense

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - chick of the New England Patriots DECEMBER 18: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and head coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders talk before a game at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - chick of the New England Patriots DECEMBER 18: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and head coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders talk before a game at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images) /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
4 of 4
Next
FOXBOROUGH, MA – JANUARY 13: Eric Rowe #25 of the New England Patriots reacts in the second quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2018, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
FOXBOROUGH, MA – JANUARY 13: Eric Rowe #25 of the New England Patriots reacts in the second quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2018, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) /

Raiders 2023 free agency: 3 more former Patriots who make sense

Eric Rowe

An eight-year veteran at defensive back, Eric Rowe spent three seasons with the Patriots from 2016-2018. In that time, he was a part of two Super Bowl-winning defenses and recorded 51 tackles, eleven passes defended, and one interception. Used as both a cornerback and safety, it wasn’t until Rowe signed with the Dolphins that he realized his potential.

Initially signed to a one-year deal as a depth player, Rowe quickly found a role in Miami as a safety who could reliably guard tight ends while also being physical enough to contribute in the run game. Over the last four seasons in South Beach, he has posted 299 tackles, six forced fumbles, 25 passes defended, and three interceptions.

Ask any member of Raider Nation about the defense and you will no doubt hear horror stories about Travis Kelce shredding them over the middle of the field. While Rowe certainly won’t step in and eliminate one of the elite players in the league, he is a much better option than what Las Vegas currently has on the roster.

facebooktwitterreddit