2023 NFL Draft: Las Vegas Raiders mock draft roundup 2.0
The Las Vegas Raiders hold 12 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, but all eyes are on that No. 7 overall selection heading into April.
The Las Vegas Raiders hold significant draft capital heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, as they hold pick No. 7 overall, and four in the first 100 selections. Here, we dive into some of the latest mock drafts out there, and by checking in on some of the experts, it is easy to see nobody really knows what David Ziegler and company plan to do with the pick.
We start with a three-round mock draft by Ryan Wilson from CBSSports.com.
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
- No. 7, Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson
Over at CBSSports.com, Ryan Wilson put together a three-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft. In it, the Silver and Black stay put at No. 7 overall, and even with Will Levis on the board, they decide to continue to bolster the defensive side of the ball.
The pick for Wilson is Myles Murphy, a premier edge rusher out of Clemson. The franchise has rolled the dice on a Clemson edge rusher in the first round recently, picking Clelin Ferrell at No. 4 overall back in 2019, but Murphy is much more of a pass rusher than Ferrell was during his time with the Tigers.
With the other picks in Wilson’s mock draft, Las Vegas adds Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid in the second round to be their next franchise guy at the position after the trade of Darren Waller. At pick No. 70, Nick Saldiveri, an offensive guard from Old Dominion is the pick, with the final pick at No. 100 being Bowling Green defensive tackle, Karl Brooks.