2023 NFL Draft: Las Vegas Raiders mock draft roundup 2.0
2023 NFL Draft: Las Vegas Raiders mock draft roundup 2.0
Chad Reuters, NFL.com
- No. 7, Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech
Chad Reuters from NFL.com always does a great job with his mock drafts, and last weekend, he posted a four-round mock for our viewing pleasure. In his mock, Las Vegas continues to address the defensive side of the ball, selecting Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson with the No. 7 overall pick.
Wilson is an outstanding talent and one who could team perfectly with Maxx Crosby coming off the edge in Las Vegas for years. He is also considered one of the more NFL-ready players in this draft class, and at No. 7 overall, this would be considered a home run.
Making this pick even better is the fact that the Silver and Black traded up two spots in this mock to get Hendon Hooker at No. 36 overall. That gives them their future at the quarterback position, and current starter Jimmy Garoppolo has an excellent reputation for helping young signal-callers along.
In the third round, Darius Rush, a cornerback from South Carolina is the pick at No. 70 overall, and Alabama offensive tackle Tyler Steen is picked with the No. 100 selection. There is no fourth-round pick for Las Vegas, as it was coupled with pick No. 38 overall to move up to get Hooker.
This would be an outstanding haul for the Silver and Black.