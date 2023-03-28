2023 NFL Draft: Las Vegas Raiders mock draft roundup 2.0
2023 NFL Draft: Las Vegas Raiders mock draft roundup 2.0
Brad Spielberger, Pro Football Focus
- No. 7, Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
Over at Pro Football Focus, Brad Spielberger recently put together a first-round mock draft, and he has the Silver and Black taking a chance on one of the bigger wild cards of this year’s draft class. With pick No. 7 overall, Las Vegas selects Jalen Carter in this mock, who may be the most talented player available this April.
His talent is the kind that stands out among his peers, and PFF was bullish on just how good he is.
"He’s as good a prospect on the field as we’ve seen since PFF started grading college football in 2014."
That is high praise from the media outlet, and on the Raiders, he would be filling in one of the biggest holes on their defense. Las Vegas has been trying to figure out the defensive tackle spot for a few years now, as a dominant presence inside could unlock Maxx Crosby even more coming off the edge.
Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: AR15 lands in Vegas
The Las Vegas Raiders are making moves in free agency and here is a mock draft based on the additions in recent weeks
Looking at these few mocks, any one of these players would significantly upgrade the Raiders roster, and that is what the team is hoping to do this April. The franchise has missed in a big way picking in the first round in recent memory, but the hope is that Ziegler has a great game plan going into Day 1.