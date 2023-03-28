Raiders news: Mark Davis apologized to Derek Carr, Jalen Carter at No. 7?
The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of needs heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, but could Jalen Carter be the perfect fit at No. 7?
The Las Vegas Raiders got into the 2023 NFL Draft with holes on both sides of the ball, including up front along the defensive line. Last offseason, Las Vegas utilized free agency and the draft to try and bolster this position group, but a calendar year later, here we are again.
When it comes to defensive tackle, the No. 1 prospect in this draft class is Jalen Carter, a punishing player from the University of Georgia. However, he is not having the best draft process, as he had an issue off the field, and when it was time for him to work out, he appeared out of shape.
Still, there is no denying his talent, and Josh McDaniels recently told Vic Tafur from the Athletic that the Raiders will do their due diligence on him. On the field, Carter is arguably the best prospect in this draft class, but will he fall to Las Vegas at No. 7, and if he does, would they roll the dice on him?
Raiders owner apologized to Derek Carr prior to release
We have already heard Derek Carr’s comments about his release from the Raiders organization, and how he has no hard feelings for the franchise he started at quarterback for over the last nine seasons. On Monday, it was reported that Mark Davis, the team’s owner, speaking at the league’s annual meeting, stated that he apologized to Carr for not putting a strong team around him consistently.
Over the course of Carr’s nine seasons with the team, the franchise annually had one of the worst defenses in the NFL, and they made the playoffs only twice. Some of it was Carr’s play, but in fairness to both the franchise, and No. 4, blame can be shared by both.