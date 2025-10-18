2026 NFL Mock Draft: 3 QBs in Round 1, Raiders add star Ohio State defender

The Las Vegas Raiders pulled out a win in Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans, but their prospects for the 2025 NFL season are still slim. After all, they're just 2-4, and it would take an unlikely win this Sunday on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs for Raider Nation to start believing again.

In that same vein, mock draft season is now fully underway, and most fans are imploring the franchise to take its quarterback of the future next April. While there are certainly a handful of solid options set to be taken, there is no guarantee that they'll be available by the time Las Vegas is on the clock.

While getting a young signal-caller is the surest way to change a team's fortunes, the only thing worse than not having a quarterback is attaching yourself to the wrong one. The Raiders should be diligent in scouting quarterbacks this year, but they also can't miss out on generational talents at other positions in the first round either.

Raiders select Ohio State LB Arvell Reese in latest 2026 NFL mock draft

Pro Football Focus released its latest 2026 NFL mock draft, and by the time Las Vegas was on the clock at No. 8, all three of the projected first-round quarterback talents were off the board. Thankfully, they pivoted to star Ohio State linebacker and edge rusher Arvell Reese.

"Reese is the biggest riser in this class. As a true junior this season who played just 309 total snaps last year, we didn’t really have many expectations," Sikkema wrote. "However, the 6-foot-4, 245-pound do-it-all linebacker has showcased a rare combination of athleticism and instincts when triggering downhill as a run defender, quarterback spy, blitzer or even true pass-rusher. He hasn’t been asked to play much in true dropback coverage, but as long as he is hunting downhill, he is a worthy top-10 pick."

Reese is a unique prospect, as NFL coaches and executives can't quite pinpoint what position he'll play at the professional level. Thankfully, he is incredible both as an off-ball linebacker and a true edge rusher, so he could really do it all for the Raiders' defense.

He is a bit like Atlanta Falcons defender Jalon Walker, whom Raider Nation really liked from last year's draft pool, and he even resembles Devin White when he was at his best with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As mentioned, Reese needs to work on his coverage skills if he wants to be an off-ball linebacker in the NFL. However, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham would surely have fun moving this versatile chess piece around and giving opposing offensive coordinators a headache in the process.

At 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, he is a solid size for a true EDGE defender like Micah Parsons. Plus, his elite athleticism and strength allow him to both stop the run and get after the quarterback with a variety of pass-rush moves.

Through just six games this season, he's already recorded 38 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two passes defended, so he has been everywhere for the Buckeyes. Plus, Chip Kelly will know him from his time at Ohio State, and Reese has been playing under defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, a former NFL head coach and a longtime assistant for the New England Patriots during Tom Brady's reign.

Obviously, getting a quarterback to eventually supplant Geno Smith should be priority No. 1 for the Silver and Black this offseason. But if they find themselves in a tight spot, and a player like Reese becomes available, they'd be foolish not to bring him to Las Vegas.