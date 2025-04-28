3 biggest takeaways from Raiders' first NFL Draft under John Spytek

The Las Vegas Raiders hired a first-time general manager in John Spytek this offseason. Throughout all seven rounds of his first NFL Draft, he addressed several needs for the Silver and Black.

From Ashton Jeanty in the first round, all the way to Cody Lindenberg in the seventh, the Raiders got tougher and more versatile with the players that they brought in. Las Vegas also added some incredible men with inspirational stories like TCU wide receiver Jack Bech.

Spytek landed a duo of quarterbacks, Cam Miller and Tommy Mellott, who faced off in the FCS National Championship game, and he also added Charles Grant, who many believe will be Kolton Miller's eventual replacement at left tackle. With these 11 players beginning their NFL journeys and attempting to earn a coveted spot on the Raiders' roster this fall, there is plenty to take away from Spytek's inaugural draft class.

3 thoughts on the 2025 Raiders draft class

1. Dont'e Thorton Jr. will remind fans of D.K. Metcalf

While Thornton did not necessarily light it up at Tennessee with incredible production, he is an elite athlete who could develop into a special piece for the Silver and Black. Quarterback Geno Smith loves throwing the deep ball, so when he scans the field, he'll surely be looking for this nearly 6-foot-5 target with 4.3-second 40-yard dash speed.

The common comparison for Thornton is Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, but it is important not to put the cart in front of the horse just yet. While his 25.4 yards per catch for the Volunteers last season did lead all of Division I, he has several aspects of his game to improve on before he is a legitimate threat in the NFL.

Time will tell if Thornton can put it all together and become the next No. 1 wide receiver for the Raiders, but he landed in the perfect situation. Head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly are highly-experienced both working with and helping build star receivers.

2. The Raiders still need a veteran presence at cornerback

In the third round of the draft, Las Vegas selected Iowa State cornerback Darien Porter, who has been referred to as the prototypical Pete Carroll cornerback because of his size, speed and aggression. However, it is hard to imagine him starting for the Raiders in Week 1 because he had such little experience in college.

Unfortunately, the current depth chart at cornerback in Las Vegas is not too impressive. Spytek passed on more polished prospects in the draft like Michigan's Will Johnson, Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison and East Carolina's Shavon Revel Jr. because of injury concerns, and the hope is that Porter can tap into his high ceiling with more reps and good coaching.

Former Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. is still a free agent that the team could target, and the Miami Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey is known to be on the trade block. If the team can strike a favorable deal, then perhaps Ramsey would be the ideal playmaker for Porter to learn from.

3. LB Cody Lindenberg could push for a starting position

Lindenberg was drafted with the No. 222 overall pick in the seventh round, but he is an intriguing prospect nonetheless. At Minnesota, he was a First-Team All-Big Ten defender as a senior, and he will immediately improve the linebacker room in Las Vegas.

His instincts are incredibly strong, and he has the mental capacity and leadership skills to become a captain early in his career. With only Devin White and Elandon Roberts in front of him, it should come as no surprise if he earns a starting spot on the Raiders' defense with a strong preseason performance.