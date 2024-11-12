3 bold predictions for the second half of the Raiders' season
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders had an opportunity to make some moves as the trade deadline approached last week to gain draft capital for next season, but instead, they elected to stay put and try to build from what they have in-house.
The week off still brought multiple changes to the organization; however, Antonio Pierce chose to move on from first-year offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to offensive line coach James Cregg and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello.
In a corresponding move, the team promoted pass game coordinator Scott Turner to be the interim offensive coordinator, who served in the same position for both the Carolina Panthers and Washington Football Team/Commanders.
He is the son of Norv Turner, whom the Raiders hired to serve as a senior advisor for the team.
Norv Turner is the former head coach of the Washington Redskins, Oakland Raiders and San Diego Chargers. While a brilliant offensive mind in his day, based on the names alone of the three teams he coached, it's safe to say that it has been a while since he's been highly regarded in NFL circles.
The Raiders also had details leaked from an uncomfortable team meeting during the bye week; the specifics of which made it seem that the organization is in a bit of disarray as they head into the second half of the season.
It is unknown what the future holds exactly for the Silver and Black in the final eight games of the 2024 season, but here are some bold predictions to monitor as the latter part of the season approaches.