3 bold predictions for the second half of the Raiders' season
By Levi Dombro
Raiders end the season on a 13-game losing streak
It sounds dismal, but it is certainly possible.
The Raiders of the past would have taken this opportunity to muster a few meaningless wins to feel good about heading into the offseason, but I am not even sure this team is capable of that.
Las Vegas is currently riding a five-game losing streak into Week 11, and it does not get any easier from here.
First, they head down to Miami for a road game to take on the Dolphins, whose star quarterback just returned from injury.
Then, the team will have to face a slew of opponents they have already lost to this season (the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs) as well as a pair of tough NFC South opponents (the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons).
There are two winnable games for them down the stretch, and they will be crucial as it pertains to the draft order. Las Vegas takes on the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints in consecutive weeks as the end of the season approaches, but they play on the road against the Saints.
If the team wins a game, it will likely be one of these two, as they finish the season against the Los Angeles Chargers, who should put another smackdown on the Raiders.
The Raiders have not lost this many games in a row since the 2013 and 2014 seasons, but this year's team is bad enough to get it done.
They may even earn the first overall pick in April's draft.