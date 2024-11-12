3 bold predictions for the second half of the Raiders' season
By Levi Dombro
Offense reaches rock bottom
It seems like given the state of the Raiders' offense, there should be nowhere to go but up.
But things could get a LOT worse for this Las Vegas offense.
The team will likely have a steep learning curve adjusting to new offensive coordinator Scott Turner, who has been unremarkable in his previous two stops holding the same title.
His best season was in Carolina during his first year as a coordinator when the Panthers averaged 21.3 points per game.
In the three seasons that followed with Washington, his offenses scored less and less points, dropping to 20.9, then 19.7, and finally 18.8.
There is not a lot to be optimistic about here, except for the fact that Turner comes from a lineage of solid offensive minds. Whether he can implement that or not is another story.
Las Vegas will likely still rotate between their three bottom-tier quarterbacks for the remainder of the season trying to find a spark, but the lack of consistency will surely wear on the offense.
There are a handful of other NFL offenses that currently rank below the Raiders but many of them are on the upward swing as they get players back from injury or have shown improvement.
The Raiders have neither of these things boding for them, so they could easily end up at the bottom of the league in every offensive metric.