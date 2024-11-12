3 bold predictions for the second half of the Raiders' season
By Levi Dombro
Defense goes entire year without a forced fumble
Patrick Graham has been dealt a tough hand at defensive coordinator this year.
Not only has the unit been riddled with injuries that are out of his control, but the offense has played so abysmally that complementary football is far from being an option.
The defense does have to take the blame, however, for their own personal shortcomings that have nothing to do with the team as a whole.
Las Vegas has not forced a fumble the entire year, let alone recovered one.
Every other NFL team has forced at least three at this point in the season and recovered more than two, so the Raiders are a distant last place in this metric.
It would not surprise me to see the unit go the entire season without forcing a single fumble because nothing on paper shows that they will.
Last season the unit forced 14 fumbles but clearly they are far-removed from their 2023 form.
But Antonio Pierce's mantra of ill-intent, physicality, violence and pain has not resonated with this version of the Raiders' defense, and it may be too late to rein them back in.
No team in NFL history has gone a whole season without a forced fumble, and no team has had less than four since the 2000 season. But again, if there is a team that can set the worst imaginable records, it is this Raiders team.