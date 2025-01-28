3 first-time OC candidates Raiders should consider

The Las Vegas Raiders have to be excited about landing Pete Carroll as head coach. He's one of the best football coaches of this century and seems fired up at the chance to turn the franchise around.

While Carroll as a head coach is a proven commodity, the only concern with him is hiring offensive coaches. The Seahawks went through a lot of offensive coordinators while he was there and it's very important he nails his hire with the Raiders.

Some retreads like Darrell Bevell have been thrown out but the team might be better off going after a young mind who doesn't have any baggage. The Raiders went with a retread last year with Luke Getsy and that was a disaster. We're going to go through three up-and-coming coaches Las Vegas should consider for their OC job.

Josh McCown

Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks coach Josh McCown seems to be a hot name after his work with Sam Darnold this season. The former Raiders quarterback has a very bright future and could be selective about where he takes his first playcalling job.

Las Vegas could be appealing to him. He gets to work with a proven head coach in Carroll and returns to a franchise where he was once the starting quarterback. It's a bit risky considering the Raiders don't have a quarterback but if the team drafts one and he plays well, McCown will get a ton of credit and probably be a serious head coaching candidate next year.

Thad Lewis

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been churning out great offensive coaches in recent years and quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis could be a name to watch. He may end up as their next offensive coordinator to replace Liam Coen but if not, John Spytek should reach out.

The former quarterback has only been coaching for a few years but has done excellent work with Baker Mayfield. He's going to be an offensive coordinator at some point and the Raiders could be the team to give him a chance if Spytek thinks highly of him.

Ronald Curry

Raiders fans will love this one. Ronald Curry was one of the team's top wide receivers for several years but has been rising in the coaching ranks since retiring. He spent years learning under Sean Payton as an assistant for the New Orleans Saints but jumped over to Buffalo to be the Bills' quarterbacks coach.

Josh Allen had one of the best seasons of his career and Curry deserves at least a bit of credit. The Raiders need to develop a quarterback this year and Curry has worked with Drew Brees and Allen. Who knows if he can call plays but Raiders fans would definitely love to see Curry back in Silver and Black.