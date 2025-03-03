3 free agent linebackers for the Las Vegas Raiders to consider signing

Combine week is over which means its time to turn the attention to free agency. The new Las Vegas Raiders regime has a boatload of work to do, especially at the linebacker position. Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo are pending free agents. Spillane is 30 and the Raiders could go younger there. The group could always use an upgrade to bolster Patrick Graham's cavalry. Below is a list of three free agents who the silver and black could target to replenish the unit.

1. Dre Greenlaw-San Francisco

Greenlaw is coming in to the free agency period off an injury. He only played in two games during the 2024 season, but has four productive seasons to his credit beyond that. Contract wise, Greenlaw's market value should be relatively affordable. A one year prove it deal could bring out the best in Greenlaw to earn a long term deal in 2026.

Injuries have been a concern in his career, so staying healthy for a year is critical for him. As unlucky as it was Greenlaw got hurt running on to the field in the Super bowl because he was so amped to get on to the turf. The 49ers want him to return and have begun negotiations with him, but have a wealth of talent that they have to pay, if they want their Super bowl window to remain open. His pass coverage is considered a strength by pro football focus.

2. Ernest Jones-Seattle

Jones found a home in Seattle, but will he stay there? The Seahawks are open to him returning. The 25 year old will command more money then Greenlaw and should strike a multi-year deal. Jones has been very durable over the years too, compared to Greenlaw. Seattle doesn't have the cap space that the Raiders do and might have a tough time getting under the cap to resign him.

Spillane has good odds to remain on the Raiders but keep an eye on Free Agent LB Ernest Jones. He's only 25 and Pete Carroll could influence him coming to the Raiders.#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/WEC4CZc8yC — 🏴‍☠️Silver&BlackHoleSun (@ZombieRaider707) February 16, 2025

Jones has good awareness to get to the ball carrier. He's not afraid of the contact either. He gives the effort you want to see out of a linebacker. In 2022 he made a one-handed, diving interception to help the Rams beat the Raiders on Thursday night football. In 2023 he graded first overall at linebacker since week 13.

3. Nick Bolton-Kansas City

The most expensive of the three listed here and the youngest. The Chiefs just franchised Trey Smith, so Bolton may walk like they've done with others. Bolton has compiled an impressive resume in Kansas City and doesn't miss many games. Bolton is also represented by the same agency as Trey Smith which is a luxury for the AFC Champions if they can extend him.

Bolton is built in the in the lighter mold of Bobby Wagner, but can put up similar stats to the future Hall of Famer. Bolton is a main reason why Steve Spagnuolo's defense is so consistent every year. He's got All-Pro skills, that any coach would want to teach in their system.