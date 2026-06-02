3 key Raiders in contract years who need big seasons to stick around in LV

There is a lot to be excited about ahead of the 2026 NFL season for the Las Vegas Raiders and the fanbase. Klint Kubiak and John Spytek have ushered in a new era and made Fernando Mendoza the face of it, and an offseason full of upgrades has people around the league buzzing about the Raiders.

But it is not all sunshine and rainbows in Las Vegas. The NFL is still a business at the end of the day, and every year, the Silver and Black have to make critical decisions about players entering and leaving the building. It is a never-ending cycle of trying to improve and, more importantly, stay ahead.

A few key Raiders are entering contract years in 2026, and they, as is customary in this league, will need to have a big season if they want to stick around in Las Vegas and see this rebuild through. All could have a future with the team, but this coming season will be a major indicator of if they belong.

3 Las Vegas Raiders entering a contract year of uncertainty

Tre Tucker, WR

Entering his fourth year in Las Vegas, Tucker has had a nice career to this point. But what is his worth versus his market value? In his defense, he can return punts, but he's Devin Hester. Contract-wise, it's not like Tucker would demand much, but teams always overpay young wideouts in free agency.

Thanks to Klint Kubiak, Jaxon Smith-Njigba experienced a breakout year in 2025 with the Seattle Seahawks. And while Tucker is no Smith-Njigba, he's finally got the resources around him to become an even better pass-catcher then he's ever been. He can easily find a new level in 2026.

But the Raiders drafted Malik Benson this year and both Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. last year. Jalen Nailor was paid like he'll get significant targets from Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza as well. Then, there's the 2027 draft, which has the Raiders flirting with receivers already.

Jeremy Chinn, SAF

If you look at the numbers, Chinn is in the middle of the pack in the safety rankings. He has started to get more love lately, but he has to prove he isn't just a one-year wonder. Perhaps drafting Treydan Stukes will help him take his game to the another level where the Raiders can't let him walk.

Isaiah Pola-Mao is also a pending free agent, but he is better suited as a backup to either Stukes or Chinn. Las Vegas also needs more depth on the back end, not less, so losing Chinn could hurt a lot. But he'll have to prove that he's worth another contract in a new defense in 2026.

Michael Mayer, TE

In what appeared to be one of the smartest moves that Josh McDaniels ever made as head coach, he took Mayer in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. After a disappointing rookie season, the Raiders made it tougher for him to succeed with the selection of Brock Bowers.

Since then, Mayer has never been a featured player. No, he's entering a make-or-break year in Las Vegas. Yes, Mayer will have the best quarterback combination that he has ever had throwing to him in Vegas, but Bowers still demands all the targets, and the wide receiver room is improved.

Chances are, this will be the last go around in Vegas. Mayer could easily be on another roster this time next offseason, as another team may value or have more use for him. Maybe Kubiak and Mendoza can salvage his career, though, and the Raiders can dominate in 12 personnel for years.