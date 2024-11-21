3 LSU prospects Raiders should consider in the 2025 NFL Draft
By Jason Willis
Once again, the Las Vegas Raiders find themselves with another lost season that is, essentially, over before Thanksgiving. The team's best player even admits Las Vegas is simply "playing for pride". Unfortunately for the members of Raider Nation, this is nothing new. With questions surrounding the long-term status of the head coach, the on-field product has been a disaster.
What was once considered a solid offense on paper has been reduced to one of the league's worst. Davante Adams is gone, the running back group never panned out and they have no long-term answer at quarterback. While the defense has talent, injuries and simply being on the field all game has hurt their efficiency.
Suffice it to say, general manager Tom Telesco will have no shortage of holes to fill when the NFL Draft rolls around in April, something that has fans of the Silver and Black excited after the work he did with the 2024 class. While Brock Bowers is the star of the class, and perhaps the best tight end in the NFL, Teleseco also selected Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze on day two who have both blossomed into solid starters on the offensive line.
When April comes along, Las Vegas will almost certainly have their attention on the LSU Tigers. After all, Telesco has not been shy about his appreciation for the way head coach Brian Kelly runs his program, dating back to his time as the head man at Notre Dame while Telesco was still with the Chargers.
When they inevitably set their sights on Baton Rouge, these three players are likely to pique their interests and could become the newest members of the Las Vegas Raiders.