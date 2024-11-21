3 LSU prospects Raiders should consider in the 2025 NFL Draft
By Jason Willis
Kyren Lacy
After spending last season as the clear number three option next to first-round picks Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., Lacy has been asked to adopt the role of WR1 for the Tigers this season and, while he isn't performing at the level of either Nabers or Thomas, his 740 receiving yards and seven touchdowns are both team highs.
The biggest thing that sticks out about Lacy's game is his competitiveness and fiery attitude. While it has gotten him penalties at times, this is clearly a player who loves the game and possesses the alpha mentality teams want to see in their wide receivers. Furthermore, his incredibly long arms give him a wide catch radius to use his vise grip hands and attack the football. His body control in the air coupled with his long arms have made for some highlight plays this season.
The one thing that will likely keep Lacy out of the first round is his athletic testing. Certainly not a burner down the field, he never looks the part of an elite athlete which appears to be rapidly becoming a prerequisite of WR1s in the NFL. Lacy is also a fifth-year senior who will be 24 when he is drafted. While he is having a good final season, he is doing so much later than preferred which will raise eyebrows.
While Lacy is likely not a first-round pick in April, he can still be a quality member of a receiving corps in the NFL. After the Raiders traded away Davante Adams, they put themselves firmly in the hunt for a wide receiver and Lacy could play well across from Jakobi Meyers as a pair of reliable possession receivers for, presumably, a rookie quarterback.