3 LSU prospects Raiders should consider in the 2025 NFL Draft
By Jason Willis
Harold Perkins
Once considered one of the draft's top prospects, Harold Perkins spent his first two seasons as an edge rusher for the LSU Tigers en route to thirteen career sacks. However, the team decided his skills would be better used as a traditional middle linebacker for the 2024 season. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL during a game against UCLA which would cause him the rest of his junior season.
While the injury to his knee certainly complicates his draft stock if he elects to forgo his senior season, his lack of a true position will be the biggest concern. As mentioned, Perkins started his career as a pass rusher on the outside but is simply much too small to do so in the NFL as LSU has him listed at 6'1" and only 225 pounds.
Alas, while it would seem his elite speed and athletic ability would be a great fit at middle linebacker, he struggled immensely in his first few games at the position. Often missing tackles due to poor form, struggling to diagnose concepts with proper timing, and not gaining depth in the passing game.
Still, Perkins is a fantastic athlete who flies around the field at a speed not usually seen from the linebacker position which aids him tremendously when blitzing. This raw athletic ability will certainly be what gets him drafted as a team tries to see if they can harness his tools and end up with a starter on the defensive side.
For the Raiders, they are likely to have a hole to fill at linebacker with both Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo on expiring contracts. The Raiders could throw a dart at Perkins and see if they land a quality player. At worst, he will be a quality special teamer.