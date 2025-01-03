3 New Year's resolutions for the Las Vegas Raiders

Things have not gone according to plan for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024.

After firing Josh McDaniels halfway through the 2023 campaign and promoting Antonio Pierce as the interim head coach, Mark Davis elected to stick with the interim coach and give him the full time gig in 2024.

The team was built on having an elite defense that made big plays and an offense that could control the time of possession through the run game.

None of those things came to fruition for Las Vegas this season, however, and Antonio Pierce is in jeopardy of losing his job because of it.

But regardless of who is leading this team into next year, the franchise has to figure out a way to improve upon its biggest shortcomings from this season.