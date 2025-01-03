3 New Year's resolutions for the Las Vegas Raiders

1. Find a franchise quarterback

It has been far too long since the Raiders have had a legitimate franchise quarterback.

Many would argue that Derek Carr was just that, and to an extent, he was. He led the franchise for nearly a decade and brought them to the playoffs twice, but he was never able to get over the hump and become a consistent playoff threat or even win a postseason game.

Since his departure, the Raiders' situation at the position has gotten noticeably worse, and this season was no different.

Las Vegas trotted out a quarterback room of Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell in 2024, and added Desmond Ridder later in the season when Minshew went down with an injury. None of these players are the type to lead your organization out of the darkness and into relevancy again, so the team has to make changes.

Having these three compete for a starting job again next year would be malpractice, so there are a handful of ways for the Raiders to attempt to solve this issue once and for all.

There are a handful of top-tier quarterbacks available in the draft like Shedeur Sanders from Colorado and Miami's Cam Ward. Las Vegas may be out of range for one of these players and a trade-up could be required to move up.

If the Raiders decide to stand pat in the draft, they could wait until Day 2 of the draft and try to select Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Texas' Quinn Ewers, or Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss.

Before the draft begins though, free agency will take place, and a handful of viable options are set to be available. Sam Darnold and Justin Fields are both still young players who have shown incredible promise and may be worth trying to acquire. Darnold will cost a bit more than Fields, but would be well worth the price.

Regardless of how the team gets it done, they need a dramatic change at the quarterback position. They have to be willing to take chances and sacrifice to get the guy they want to lead their franchise. Quarterbacks are just that important.