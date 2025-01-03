3 New Year's resolutions for the Las Vegas Raiders

3. Fix the turnover margin

The Raiders played at a horrible turnover margin for the entirety of the 2024 season.

Through 16 games they are -15 in possessions as they have turned it over 28 times and only managed 13 takeaways.

However, for the majority of the season, these numbers were even worse. The team has gone the last two games without turning the ball over and forced four turnovers in that same span. Granted, the opponents in these games were among the very worst in the league and it is not a great measure of how the team performed all year.

In fact, if not for a late surge in which the Raiders forced eight turnovers in four games, they would still rank toward the bottom of the league in takeaways.

For the first 10 weeks or so of the season, the Raiders had not forced a single fumble and they still rank dead last in the league in that metric.

The other problem was giveaways, and the Raiders had a lot of them, especially in key moments.

Aidan O'Connell's fumbled snap at the end of the Chiefs game and Gardner Minshew's season-altering pick-six against the Broncos were the most notable, but many other games were decided by turnovers.

It was not until Week 16 that the Raiders had zero turnovers in a game.

It's a lot to ask for both of these things to improve in just one year, so perhaps adding a solid quarterback who takes care of the ball better will help the turnover margin drastically and allow Las Vegas to win close games.