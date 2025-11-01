3 players not named Jakobi Meyers that the Raiders should consider trading

Let's face it, the Las Vegas Raiders don't have much to offer other NFL teams at the trade deadline because the roster is so depleted of talent. Therefore, they won't receive much compensation in return for most of the players in the building.

While most of Raider Nation is in favor of, or at least prepared for, Jakobi Meyers' departure, that may not be the best course of action for Las Vegas. Let's take a look at some other trade candidates who should be made available for the right price come the November 4 deadline.

Raiders should listen to calls for these 3 players at the trade deadline

Dylan Parham, G

Trading Parham would open the door for third-round rookie Caleb Rogers to finally get some playing time. Parham has allowed two sacks this year already, albeit playing at left guard, which is not his strongest position.

The Houston Texans would be a good landing spot for him, as they have a serious need for talent on the offensive line, and they are more likely to be playoff contenders this year than the Raiders. Plus, the Texans hold two fourth-rounders in next year's draft, either of which could be for sale.

Parham has graded out in the middle of the pack when it comes to the guard position in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. He is better when Kolton Miller flanks him on the left side of the line, and teams always cherish having more talent in the trenches.

Jonah Laulu, DT

Laulu is having a breakout year and would provide some interior pass rush help for a defense-needy team like the Buffalo Bills, who just lost Ed Oliver to a biceps injury. Plus, Laulu's departure would also mean more playing time for Thomas Booker, J.J. Pegues and Tonka Hemingway.

Good interior pass rushers are hard to find, and Laulu would be a hot commodity if the Raiders decide to dangle him as trade bait. Laulu also has a pair of batted passes that rank him near the top of the league in that category, and he's still just in his second season, so teams would be intrigued.

Not to mention, Laulu's 6-foot-5 frame would be ideal for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, too. General manager John Spytek could do his old team a favor and provide them with depth, while the Bucs could offer some draft capital in exchange.

Tre Tucker, WR

Forget Jakobi Meyers. This may be a bit bold or careless, but Tre Tucker is having a career year and could potentially net a mid-round pick in return. The current regime did not draft him, but they have plenty of options to potentially replace him with.

Second-rounder Jack Bech is bound to start making an impact underneath, and fellow rookie Dont'e Thornton Jr. could replicate the impact Tucker's speed has on opposing defenses. Then, the Raiders can re-sign Meyers and focus on getting a true No. 1 wide receiver this offseason.

Tucker would be a good complement to D.K. Metcalf with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he could also add some speed to the Bills' offense alongside players like Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman. He figures to be a significant part of the future in Las Vegas, but never say never at the trade deadline.