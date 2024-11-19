3 positives from Raiders' loss to Dolphins
By Levi Dombro
Brock Bowers is playing like a First-Team All-Pro
It felt like hyperbole at the beginning of the season when Raiders fans or coaches gloated about the potential of Brock Bowers, saying that he could be the best tight end in the NFL at some point in the future.
The future came fast.
Bowers put together an electric 13-catch, 126-yard, 1-touchdown performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, igniting an otherwise dead Raiders offense.
Miami did everything that they could to stop him too. They threw slot corners on him, safeties, linebackers, and even All-Pro Jalen Ramsey could not figure out how to guard the rookie tight end.
If an established defense like the Dolphins' cannot put a stop to the dominance of Bowers, then maybe no team truly can.
Keep in mind that Bowers does not have the luxury of an elite wide receiver to distract defenses from him. He is the main attraction, and he is simply unstoppable.
Oh, and he has Gardner Minshew throwing him the ball.
After his performance on Sunday, he ranks second leaguewide in receptions, ninth in yards, sixth in targets and seventh in yards after catch.
Not only do his numbers blow away any of his tight-end counterparts, but he is one of the very best overall receiving weapons in professional football.
He should be a shoo-in for Rookie of the Year and has made a serious case for First-Team All-Pro through 10 games.