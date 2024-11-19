3 positives from Raiders' loss to Dolphins
By Levi Dombro
Jack Jones continues to show signs of his old self
After struggling for a good portion of the season, Jack Jones has rebounded in the last few weeks, and he turned in another stellar performance on Sunday.
Jones was benched for a quarter earlier in the year for a lack of effort but he has seemingly flipped that notion on its head in recent weeks, displaying his incredible instincts and willingness to be a tackler against the run.
While he did relinquish a few catches to Tyreek Hill, he still kept him in check for the majority of the game. Hill is one of the fastest and most dynamic playmakers in the NFL, so it takes a special effort for him to not wreck games when Tua Tagovailoa is under center.
Much like in Week 9 when Jones sniffed out a screen pass against the Bengals, Jones once again showed that he watches an incredible amount of film by jumping a screen pass and making an excellent form tackle behind the line of scrimmage.
With Nate Hobbs out and Jakorian Bennett leaving the game early, Jones was on his own in a sense but still turned in a seven-tackle performance, including six solo tackles and one for a loss.
If Hobbs and Bennett are expected to miss extended time, the Raiders will once again look to Jones to be their top cornerback for the remainder of the season. Given his level of play in the last few weeks, I would say he is up to the task.