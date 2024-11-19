3 positives from Raiders' loss to Dolphins
By Levi Dombro
The offense actually showed some improvement
It sounds a bit crazy, but the Raiders' offense did look slightly better on Sunday than it had in the weeks prior.
Since Week 4, the Raiders' offense has only reached 20 points a single time, which was in Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs. But on Sunday, the Raiders managed 19 points, which was their second-highest total since September 29th.
Not only in terms of points but as it pertains to total yardage, the Raiders recorded their third-highest output on the season with 328 yards of offense. This is just three yards off of their season-highs of 331 against the Carolina Panthers and 330 against the Denver Broncos.
In both of those games, too, Las Vegas led meaningless touchdown drives at the end of the contest to inflate their numbers in a blowout loss.
This is not to say that the offense looked good or even adequate on Sunday in Miami, but it was a positive sign that Scott Turner's offense looked at least marginally better than Luke Getsy's did.
Also, the offensive line had a good showing in Week 11, especially in pass protection. They gave Gardner Minshew a clean pocket for most of the afternoon and he turned in arguably his best performance of the year on Sunday.
He was still sacked three times, but I place most of the blame for those sacks on Minshew's struggles with operating within the pocket.
The run game was still a complete mess, but the running back room is nearly devoid of talent. It is not so much of a scheme or blocking issue as it seems to be a running back-vision or ability issue.
It was just one week, but maybe the Raiders have found something in Scott Turner.