3 post-2026 NFL Draft trade candidates for Las Vegas Raiders to consider

With the 2026 NFL Draft now complete, teams around the league will study their rosters to see where they can improve even more via trade. Drafting players can push starters or players who haven't produced enough to the brink of the roster or the trade block.

Teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, who still need a talent influx, could turn other teams' trash into their treasure. Below are three players who should be popular and firmly on other teams' radars in the near future, as they could possibly trade a mid-round pick or player for their talents.

3 post-draft trade candidates for Las Vegas Raiders to investigate

Lukas Van Ness, LB, Green Bay Packers

When Green Bay traded for Micah Parsons, Van Ness, the No. 13 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, became expendable. The Packers also added Penn State edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton over the weekend, so Van Ness could be on the hot seat in Green Bay.

John Spytek already signed another recent Packers first-rounder, linebacker Quay Walker, back during free agency. Van Ness has an injury history, though, and has not matched his rookie total for sacks. But he is a talented player, and giving him a fresh start might be worth the risk for Las Vegas.

Dawand Jones, OT, Cleveland Browns

Not choosing an offensive tackle in this year's draft means that the Raiders believe that D.J. Glaze is serviceable enough to start on the right side. Perhaps Charles Grant will improve enough to factor into the equation as well, but it is always smart to have more bodies because of inevitable injuries.

Jones has not played to the level that he did early in his career, but he could benefit from being a backup to Miller. Cleveland took Austin Barber out of Florida, meaning Jones is down to his last stand in the orange and brown.

Kris Jenkins Jr., DT, Cincinnati Bengals

After trading for Dexter Lawrence, signing Jonathan Allen, and drafting Landon Robinson, the Bengals have a wealth of talent in the middle of the trenches. Although he is not a nose tackle like Brandon Cleveland is, Jenkins Jr. is still young enough to mold his way into one.

John Sheeran from Yahoo! mentioned Jenkins Jr. as one of three Bengals defensive tackles who could be on the trade block following their recent transactions in Cincinnati. He says that a fourth or fifth rounder may be the asking price, and the Raiders can afford that.