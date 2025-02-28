3 QB options for Raiders after Matthew Stafford news

The Las Vegas Raiders must figure out their quarterback situation this offseason.

Rumors were swirling at the NFL Combine about Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford potentially being traded to the Raiders, but those rumors fell flat on Friday when Stafford agreed to stay with Los Angeles.

Now, the Raiders must pivot again as they try to solve the puzzle that is acquiring a franchise quarterback. There are a handful of options out there, both on the free agency market and in the draft, but three stand out as the most likely to be under center for Las Vegas next season.

1. Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers is far from being in his prime but would still be an upgrade over what the Raiders currently have on their roster. He had a solid campaign for the Jets in 2024, throwing for 28 touchdowns and just south of 3,900 yards while only throwing 11 interceptions. The 20-year veteran could be a relatively cheap option for Las Vegas as New York would likely have to pay a majority of his contract next season. His only issue would be getting along with everyone in the building, and potentially trying to bring Davante Adams back.

2. Shedeur Sanders

Sanders is the most likely quarterback prospect to fall to the Raiders in the draft. Miami's Cam Ward should be off the board by the time Las Vegas is on the clock, but Sanders has a chance to drop as far as No. 6. He won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as well as the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Year Award during his senior season at Colorado in 2024 and could be the future of the franchise under center if everything pans out for him.

3. Sam Darnold

Darnold is by far the most polarizing option at quarterback. He has the most long-term upside among the free agent signal-callers available but may not be worth pursuing if his asking price is too high. He had a tremendous season for the Vikings in 2024, throwing for over 4,300 yards and 35 touchdowns in a 14-win season. His final two games of the season, however, gave many teams doubts about his ability to play in big games. Darnold, at the right price, is a good option for Las Vegas but the team cannot overspend for him.