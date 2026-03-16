3 Raiders that John Spytek could put on notice in Wave 2 of free agency

The Las Vegas Raiders made wholesale changes to the roster during the first wave of the 2026 NFL free agency period. They found a handful of undisputed starters, bolstered the depth at a few spots, and cut a lot of the dead weight from last year's league-worst roster.

Certain positions were not addressed by Las Vegas, however, and it calls into question what the plan is at each spot. One perspective is that perhaps the Raiders swung and missed on players and will look to address those positions in next month's draft.

But another way to look at things would be that the decision-making duo of John Spytek and Klint Kubiak feels perfectly comfortable with who they already have. Below is a list of three players who could potentially be put on notice if the Silver and Black make additions at their position in Wave 2.

Raiders that John Spytek could put on notice with wave 2 free agency signings

1. DJ Glaze

Glaze is currently penciled in as a starter at the right tackle spot, but his play left a lot to be desired during the 2025 NFL season. He really performed well as a rookie in 2024, so perhaps the problems of last year compounded on themselves, and fans can expect a resurgence next season.

That said, it wouldn't surprise anyone to see the Raiders go out and add a veteran right tackle or swing tackle to compete at the spot. If they do, depending on how much money they invest in said player, Glaze could potentially have a major positional battle during the offseason.

2. Isaiah Pola-Mao

Pola-Mao, much like Glaze, regressed during the 2025 season. Part of it was him not being utilized properly, but some of the cracks in his game got exposed a bit more when he transitioned into a full-time starting role from being just a sub-package player.

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Las Vegas needs to find a starting-level safety to compete with and probably take over for Pola-Mao. A role should still exist for him, but the Raiders adding a veteran in Wave 2 of free agency would go a long way in determining what kind of role he may have. The draft class is loaded at safety, too.

3. Caleb Rogers

Rogers, if a game were being played today, would start at one of the guard spots. And he showed a lot of promise late last season, so perhaps Spytek and Kubiak are banking on him taking a big leap in Year 2. But a veteran guard signing like Wyatt Teller or Joel Bitonio would push him to second string.

It may be a bit careless not to at least add veteran competition for Rogers. But depending on what price Las Vegas pays, if they add an experienced guard at all, Rogers could still firmly be in the mix for a starting job. He's on the fringe right now, so the next few months will be telling.