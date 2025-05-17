3 Raiders UDFAs are already forcing the team's hand for a roster spot

The NFL draft is an exciting day for many college prospects. When they get the call from an NFL franchise and see their name on the TV screen, it is a validation of both their talent and hard work, and for many, it is a dream come true.

But not everyone hears their name called. Every year, tons of players go undrafted, and their pathway to success is far from easy. Only a portion of them will sign with teams as a free agent, and an even smaller percentage will stay connected to the team either on the practice squad or 53-man roster.

While the odds are certainly stacked against these players, the Las Vegas Raiders are a perfect franchise to land with. Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek are building the team based on competition, which means every player gets a fair shot. Three undrafted players in particular stand out as real contenders to make the Raiders' roster this season.

3 UDFAs who will make the Raiders' final roster

Jah Joyner, DE, Minnesota

Joyner was a player that many draft analysts had a 5th-round grade on, and it was a shock that he went undrafted. He has a good combination of NFL size and speed, as he stands at 6-foot-5, weighs 262 pounds and ran a 4.60-second 40-yard dash. Joyner plays with a high motor and is really good at setting the edge, but there is plenty of room for him to improve as a pass rusher as well.

Even more important than his talent, however, is the situation that he is walking into. Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce and Tyree Wilson are locked in as the team's top three defensive ends, but there is a major need for a solid No. 4. Charles Snowden and Andre Carter are currently slotted ahead of him, but it would not be a surprise if Joyner ends up beating out both of those players for the final spot.

Mello Dotson, CB, Kansas

Dotson is another player who many analysts were expecting to get drafted. He has decent size at 6-foot-1 and 192 pounds, and he was an extremely productive zone corner at Kansas. Dotson had 5 interceptions last year, and he is the all-time leader in pick-sixes for the Jayhawks.

His fall in the draft was likely due to his lack of elite athleticism and issues with missing tackles. However, after the top four corners on the Raiders' roster, the depth chart is wide open. Dotson may not be able to play in the slot yet because of his poor tackling ability, but if the Raiders keep six players at the position, he is poised to stick around on the 53-man roster.

Jaylin Walker, LB, Indiana

Walker is a bit of an undersized linebacker at 6-foot-1 and 218 pounds, which makes sense given that he is a former safety. But what the Indiana product lacks in stature, he makes up for with speed, aggression and coverage ability. Although he did not hear his name called during the draft, he ended up in a perfect situation with the Raiders.

Not only do his skills make him a perfect candidate to be a core player on special teams, but Las Vegas' linebacker room is underwhelming at best. Of all the players currently on the roster, only Amari Gainer, an undrafted free agent last year, is solid in pass coverage. This paves the way for Walker to make the roster, but he could easily find himself on the field playing a role in passing situations as well.