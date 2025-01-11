3 RBs Raiders should consider In free agency

Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions | Mike Mulholland/GettyImages

Aaron Jones

After seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers, the team elected to move on when they signed Josh Jacobs. This led the veteran to sign with his former rivals, the Minnesota Vikings.

While it may have been jarring to see the long-time Packer wearing purple and gold, it certainly hasn’t affected his play, as he recorded 1,138 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground and another 408 yards and two scores through the air.

The numbers might not be as gaudy as other backs who signed with new teams this off-season, but the consistency of Jones' game is what’s made him one of the league’s most reliable backs for nearly a decade. With so many questions in the Vegas backfield, this trait should be desirable for the Raiders.

In addition, Jones has always been a talented pass catcher out of the backfield. With a rookie quarterback potentially under center for the Raiders in 2025, Jones would provide not only a threat on the ground but also a security blanket for whoever is playing quarterback next season.