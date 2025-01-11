3 RBs Raiders should consider In free agency

Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers | Justin K. Aller/GettyImages

Najee Harris

After a dominant career with the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Najee Harris in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft and injected his hard running style into their offense. While he has not blossomed into the elite back some expected him to be when he came out, he is a consistent contributor to the Pittsburgh offense.

In fact, Harris has been so consistent for the Steelers that he has recorded over 1,000 rushing yards in every season of his career. Last season, he averaged 4.0 yards per carry en route to 1,043 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns.

For Las Vegas, Harris would be the clear No. 1 back for a team that has an ascending offensive line to pave the way for his physical running style, something the Raiders roster currently lacks with McCormick and Abdullah.

If the Raiders were to add Harris, they would likely need to make another move at the position to add a player with some more ability in the passing game. Names such as Rico Dowdle and Kenneth Gainwell come to mind as complimentary pieces to the physical Harris.