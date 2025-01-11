3 RBs Raiders should consider In free agency

Cleveland Browns v Denver Broncos | Matthew Stockman/GettyImages

Nick Chubb

One of the best running backs of his generation, Nick Chubb has been a staple of the Cleveland Browns offense since they made him a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. While a member of the Browns, he recorded 6,843 rushing yards and 51 touchdowns on the ground.

Unfortunately for Chubb, injuries have caused him significant chunks of his career. In 2023, he suffered a nasty injury that left him with a torn MCL and ACL two games into the season. Upon returning in 2024, Chubb would have his season ended with a broken foot.

After the knee injury, Chubb did not look like the same back who made four Pro Bowls early in his career, so it is unlikely he will regain that form after suffering another lower leg injury.

However, the Raiders would not be signing him with the intention of getting an elite back. Instead, Chubb would provide a veteran presence for a team that will likely be selecting a running back to work in a committee with him. The lessons that a former elite back like Chubb can pass down are likely to be invaluable.

With new Raiders owner Tom Brady seemingly having a large say in the front office, perhaps he will call on his experience in Tampa Bay when the Buccaneers routinely brought in older, veteran backs such as Le'Veon Bell and LeSean McCoy to help provide leadership to the rest of the group.