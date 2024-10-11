3 storylines for the Raiders' matchup with the Steelers
By Levi Dombro
Who will step up at defensive tackle?
The team learned devastating news earlier this week: $110 million DT Christian Wilkins was placed on IR after undergoing foot surgery to repair a Jones fracture.
Wilkins was finally starting to live up to his contract in the last few weeks after a relatively quiet first two weeks or so.
He was tied for the lead in tackles among the Raiders' defensive line so far through five weeks and is the only player other than Maxx Crosby with two or more sacks on the year. He is also the only defensive tackle with a sack this season.
Someone will have to replace his production and energy if the defense wants to be successful, and the likely candidates are veterans Adam Butler and John Jenkins. They've both had solid campaigns in 2024, albeit with less flashy stats. Patrick Graham will lean on these two heavily.
Second-year player Nesta Jade Silvera will be in line to pick up some snaps as well, and the team signed Matthew Butler back to the active roster after placing him on the practice squad earlier this year.
Jonah Laulu could also see an increased snap load for the first time this season as well. He was signed after the intial 53-man roster was released back in August but is yet to make a real impact this season.
The team also added MarQuan McCall, who was with the team all preseason, back to the practice squad. They also added Zach Carter yesterday, according to a report.
It is a crowded but still relatively thin and inexperienced room behind Adam Butler and Jenkins. Let's hope they can hold it down until Wilkins is ready to play again.
Who knows, maybe someone will emerge from the pack and have a breakout season.