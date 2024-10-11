3 storylines for the Raiders' matchup with the Steelers
By Levi Dombro
Which Raiders will come off the injury report?
Once again, Las Vegas has a mid-week injury report the size of a CVS receipt, but this week's is a bit more promising than weeks past.
Davante Adams is still a non-participant in practice as he nurses a hamstring injury, among other things. He will likely be inactive for a third straight week.
Maxx Crosby has not practiced this week, but it is nothing to be concerned about. The same goes for Kolton Miller, who has been limited but will play this Sunday.
It is a bit concerning, however, that both Jakobi Meyers and Jackson Powers-Johnson have popped up on the injury report. Neither has practiced this week, and that is concerning for two reasons. One is that Meyers almost never misses practice, so it makes me fearful that he may have a real injury, and the other reason is that Powers-Johnson has been battling injuries all season and he just finally got healthy.
Let's hope both of these critical players can suit up Sunday.
Starting linebacker Divine Deablo has been a full participant this week after missing the previous three contests with a variety of injuries. Getting him back will greatly help the linebacker group.
Michael Mayer is still dealing with personal issues and has not practiced in weeks, so he will be out once again this Sunday.
Running back Zamir White has not practiced this week either after suffering a groin injury late last week, putting his status up in the air for Week 6.
Offensive lineman Thayer Munford Jr. and Dylan Parham are both limited participants early in the week, but at least they're both practicing. Munford Jr. has missed the last two games after leaving Week 3's game early, and Parham has been dealing with an Achilles injury for weeks.
Getting these two back to full health is critical, although I am not so sure that rookie DJ Glaze has supplanted Munford Jr. for the starting job.
A pair of rookie defensive backs may be in line to make their NFL debuts this week, as S Trey Taylor was a full participant in Thursday's practice and CB Decamerion Richardson has been limited this week after being a non-participant for the first five weeks.
Neither player projects to play a ton this week regardless of their injury status but it's always better to have guys healthy and ready to go, especially young players who need all the reps they can get.