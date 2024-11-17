3 storylines to monitor for Raiders game vs. Dolphins
By Levi Dombro
After a week of no Las Vegas Raiders football, the Silver and Black finally return to play on Sunday as they take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 11.
It feels to fans that Las Vegas should be in "tank mode" at this point in the season, seeing that the team has no real path to the playoffs and every win would hurt their chances of a top draft pick.
But Antonio Pierce and the Raiders aren't going to intentionally lose games, so the team made a plethora of changes heading into the matchup, which included letting go of a few coaches. The most notable of this group was offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.
Miami has also had reinforcements sent recently, as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa just returned from injury a few weeks ago.
While the Dolphins only boast a 3-6 record on the season, they are entirely different with Tagovailoa back in the lineup.
When he has played the entire game this season, the Dolphins have a 2-2 record, and when he has not, the team is 1-4.
Both of Tagovailoa's losses were in high-scoring bouts, as they scored 27 in each contest and lost by a combined four points.
Simply put, the Raiders have their work cut out for them this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami against a Dolphins team that is trying to wedge their way back into the playoff picture.
While this game may not have the intrigue of a Raiders game with playoff implications, there are still a handful of interesting storylines to monitor as the contest unfolds.