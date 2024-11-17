3 storylines to monitor for Raiders game vs. Dolphins
By Levi Dombro
1. How will Scott Turner's offense look?
Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was relieved of his duties during the bye week after the Week 9 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, which paved the way for Scott Turner to take his place.
Turner was hired by the Raiders in 2023 to be the team's passing game coordinator and held that position until just last week when he was promoted to offensive coordinator.
He also served in the same role for the Carolina Panthers in 2019, and for the Washington Football team from 2020-2022, but neither of those stints brought much success.
Perhaps the most pivotal piece of information to recognize is that Scott Turner is the son of former Raiders head coach Norv Turner, who was just hired as a senior advisor for Las Vegas.
The father-son duo will surely work in tandem to figure out the unsolvable puzzle that seems to be the Raiders' offense, but Scott Turner seems optimistic.
“You’re not going to go in and put a brand-new offense in,” Turner said. “Maybe some things that I’m a little bit more comfortable with or I feel like will help us be successful, we have it. And then it’s just about getting it communicated to our players in a way that makes sense to them. There might be a couple of new things here and there, and we’ll see how that grows as the season goes on.”
Scott Turner definitely has the right approach for someone who has previous experience as a coordinator but is still adapting to his new role.
Michael Mayer also returns to the lineup, which should benefit any play-caller, so it will be interesting to see what kind of results the Turners can produce for the Silver and Black on Sunday.