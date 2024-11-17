3 storylines to monitor for Raiders game vs. Dolphins
By Levi Dombro
3. Decamerion Richardson could have major opportunity
Las Vegas used a fourth-round pick on Richardson in April's draft but has yet to really unleash the Mississippi State Bulldog.
Richardson spent the first few weeks of the season sidelined with a knee injury, but the Raiders' starting cornerback trio has been ironclad so far this season which has left little room for him to leave his mark.
Through four contests, he has only played 38 total snaps on defense.
But in those 38 snaps, he has been targeted four times and relinquished only one catch for seven yards. This means that opposing quarterbacks have a 39.6 quarterback rating when targeting him.
It's a small sample size, but it is not insignificant.
With Nate Hobbs out for Sunday's game, Richardson has a chance to see an increased workload against Miami which could validate his spot performances.
Who better to test yourself against than one of the fastest, most talented offenses in the league?
Reps in a game like this could be invaluable to a player like Richardson, who surely factors into the future of the Raiders' secondary.
If he can put together a good performance in Week 11, his snap count could increase for the rest of the season as well and the team could start to see what kind of player he is.